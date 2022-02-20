The Ringgold Tigers fell behind 3-0 to Pierce County in the third inning on Saturday, rallied to tie the game by the end of the fifth, but allowed a run in the top of the eighth inning that turned out to be the game-winner for the Bears in a 4-3 victory in Savannah.
Ringgold got two hits from Connor Christopher, including a double, while Brady Hermann also had a two-bagger for the Tigers. Robbie Bates, Dawsyn Ware and Brody Gann each had singles, while Ware was credited with Ringgold's only RBI of the game.
Bates gave up eight hits in four innings on the mound. He allowed three earned runs and finished with three strikeouts. Mason Burt threw two innings of one-hit ball, allowing one walk and striking out two. Hudson Chandler threw a scoreless, hitless inning of relief, and Mason Parker gave up one earned run on three hits with strikeout in his one inning of work.
Ringgold (1-2) is scheduled to host Gordon Lee at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
CAMDEN COUNTY 16, LAFAYETTE 6
The Ramblers also played in Savannah over the weekend and dropped a five-inning decision to the Class AAAAAAA Wildcats in a game played at Islands High School on Saturday.
LaFayette had four hits in the game, two coming off the bat of Nick Adams, who doubled and had two RBIs. Zain Smith singled and brought in a run, while James Wathen had a single and scored twice.
Adams pitched only the first inning. He gave up three earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks before handing the ball to Smith. Smith allowed seven earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief. He struck out four batters and walked two.
LaFayette (0-4) is slated to host Southeast Whitfield at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
ROME 4, RIDGELAND 2
Much, much closer to home, the Panthers welcomed back former head coach Brent Tucker and his Class AAAAA Wolves, who doubled up the home team in a Saturday afternoon contest.
Rome scored twice in the top of the first and added a run in the top of the sixth after Ridgeland had cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth. The Panthers' first run came on an RBI by Dyllan Curtis.
Rome added one final run in the top of the seventh, and Ridgeland also tacked on one final run as junior catcher Hudson Couch blasted his first homer of the year to lead off the final inning.
Both teams finished with eight hits. Couch was 2 for 4, while Curtis had a double. Chris Maddeaux, Curtis Wells, Dakota Stone, Hayden Brewer and Keil Burnham each had singles for the Panthers.
Wells pitched 5.1 innings of four-hit ball. He gave up three earned runs with three walks and eight strikeouts. Ethan Waters pitched 1.2 innings of relief, scattering four hits and giving up one earned run with one strikeout.
Ridgeland (1-1) is not scheduled to take the field again until a Mar. 3 road trip to Chatsworth to face Murray County.