Three RBIs from Grayden Johnson and a three-hitter from Eli Walker highlighted the LFO Warriors' 9-0 blanking of Dalton Wednesday evening in Fort Oglethorpe.
Johnson picked up his first RBI in the bottom of the third inning after the Warriors scored the initial run of the frame on a wild pitch.
LFO erupted for seven runs in the sixth to put it away. Johnson's two-run double highlighted the frame. Gabe Helton and Carter Wilson both delivered RBI-singles and Tanner Mantooth had a sacrifice fly, while one run scored on a wild pitch and another on the Catamounts' second error of the game.
It was plenty of run support for Walker as the junior struck out seven batters and walked just one in the complete-game victory. He also helped himself with a single at the plate.
Kendall Chumley also had a single, Dylan Blankenship doubled, and Helton went 2 for 2 and scored twice.
LFO (2-1) will look to keep it going against another Whitfield County school on Monday as Northwest Whitfield makes the drive up from Tunnel Hill to face the Warriors at 5:30 p.m.
TRION 18, LAFAYETTE 11
The Ramblers took a 10-9 lead into the top of the seventh on Wednesday, but endured a tough inning as the Bulldogs pushed across seven runs in their final at-bat to pull away for the victory.
Zain Smith, Isaiah McKenzie and Jathan Harding each had two hits on the night. Smith and Harding had doubles, while McKenzie picked up a triple. Nick Adams also doubled in the game.
Harding led LaFayette with four RBIs, while Adams, McKenzie, Jayden Dixon and Braxton Kilgo each knocked in one run apiece.
Adams pitched four solid innings, allowing four hits and three walks with one strikeout. Dixon and Hunter Jefferies worked in relief for the Ramblers (0-4), who will look to get things turned around at home Friday against North Murray.
