High School Baseball

Three RBIs from Grayden Johnson and a three-hitter from Eli Walker highlighted the LFO Warriors' 9-0 blanking of Dalton Wednesday evening in Fort Oglethorpe.

Johnson picked up his first RBI in the bottom of the third inning after the Warriors scored the initial run of the frame on a wild pitch.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

