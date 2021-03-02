The LFO Warriors led 2-0 going into the fourth inning on Tuesday, looking for their first victory of the 2021 season.
However, the Rome Wolves tied the game with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings before scoring twice in each of the final two frames to claim a 6-2 win.
The game was to have been held in Fort Oglethorpe, but unplayable field conditions forced it to be moved to Edwards Park in Dalton.
Gage Kelley scored the first run for the Warriors on an error in the bottom of the second and Will Carroll delivered a sacrifice fly in the third inning to plate Josh McAfee.
Matthew Shields started on the mound and pitched the first 3.2 innings. He gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Carroll, McAfee and Nyko Simpson all pitched in relief with Carroll being pinned with the loss.
McAfee, Kelley, Simpson, Malachi Powell and Tres Brown each had singles for LFO (0-6), who will entertain Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.