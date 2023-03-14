LaFayette Ramblers

A final-inning comeback attempt by the LaFayette Ramblers fell short on Monday as they dropped a 5-3 decision to Class 6A Rome.

The visiting Wolves were leading 3-2 going into the top of the seventh when they tacked on a pair of insurance runs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In