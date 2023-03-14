A final-inning comeback attempt by the LaFayette Ramblers fell short on Monday as they dropped a 5-3 decision to Class 6A Rome.
The visiting Wolves were leading 3-2 going into the top of the seventh when they tacked on a pair of insurance runs.
LaFayette put up an early run on a Michael Hamilton RBI-single in the first. An inning later, Kadin Smith walked, stole second and took third on a passed ball before scoring on a second passed ball.
In the bottom of the seventh, Zain Smith came through with an RBI-single and the Ramblers were able to get the winning run to the plate. However, Rome was able to escape the jam and collect the win.
Jathan Harding continued his outstanding season at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Kadin Smith and Isaiah McKenzie also had singles.
Jayden Dixon pitched five innings and allowed just one earned run on two hits and four walks. He finished with eight strikeouts. Hunter Jefferies and Brennon Beavers each struck out one batter in relief appearances. Jefferies was saddled with the loss.
LaFayette finished the non-region portion of their schedule with a 7-7 record. They will begin 6-AAA action at home on March 21 against LFO.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.