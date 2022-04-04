The Rockmart Yellow Jackets scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Ringgold, 4-3, Monday night in Polk County and sweep the two-game Region 6-AAA series.
Both teams scored in the first inning. Ringgold got an RBI-single from Ross Norman that scored Connor Christopher, while Rockmart answered with a solo homer to lead off the inning.
Neither team scored again until the top of the sixth when the Tigers pushed home a pair of runs. A single by Sam Crew and walks by Norman and Dre Morris loaded the bases with one out. The first run scored on a Rockmart error before Dawsyn Ware plated another with a single.
The Jackets got a two-out RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth to cut Ringgold's lead down to one before getting the tying and winning runs an inning later.
Norman was 2 for 3 and was the only Ringgold player with multiple hits.
Sebastian Haggard pitched the first six innings and gave up 10 hits, but only three runs and only two of those were earned. He finished with four strikeouts against two walks. Mason Parker surrendered an unearned run in seventh.
Ringgold (10-11, 7-3) will step out of region for a doubleheader on Thursday against Cedartown and Cass at the Lakepoint Complex in Emerson.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.