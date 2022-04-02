Ringgold played host to region-leading Rockmart in the first game of a very important two-game series Friday night at Bill Womack Field and the game would come down to the wire before the Jackets finally claimed a 7-6 victory, snapping the Tigers' seven-game region winning streak.
Rockmart jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings before the Tigers got one back in the bottom of the fourth. Ross Norman doubled and came around to score on a single by Ty Gilbert.
Ringgold tied things up an inning later. Sebastian Haggard came through with a clutch two-out, two-run double and moved to third on a single by Norman before scoring the tying run on a wild pitch.
The Jackets regained the lead in the top of the sixth and tacked on two more unearned runs in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers would make things interesting in their final at-bat.
Haggard and Connor Christopher each drew a walk. A wild pitch moved the runners up a base and Christopher scored on an error. That was followed by another walk before Rockmart got two straight outs.
Another walk loaded the bases and Aiden Hickman scampered home on a wild pitch, moving two runners into scoring position. However, Rockmart was able to get the final out to finally seal the win.
Sam Crew enjoyed a 2 for 2 night, while Brady Hermann also had a double.
Robbie Bates allowed just two earned runs on six hits and four walks in 5.2 innings of work for Ringgold. He finished with four strikeouts, while Mason Burt pitched the final 1.1 innings. He allowed two hits and one walk, while neither of the runs he allowed were earned.
Ringgold (10-10, 7-2) will travel to Rockmart on Tuesday to conclude the series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.