The Ringgold Tigers took a break from their region schedule to play a pair of games at Cartersville's Lakepoint Complex on Thursday and Friday. The Blue-and-White won both contests, defeating Class 1A private school Landmark Christian on Thursday before putting away Class 6A Centennial on Friday.
Ringgold 8, Landmark 2
Thursday's game saw Chase Ghormley allow just one earned run over five innings. He scattered six hits and gave up a walk, while finishing with four strikeouts.
Ross Norman had a double, a triple, scored two runs and drove in a pair. Mason Parker went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Eli Norris and McCain Mangum each drove in one run in the victory.
Ringgold 10, Centennial 3
The Tigers held a slim 4-3 lead before erupting for six runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Austin McMahan led off the big inning with a triple and scored on an RBI-single by Norman. Norris followed up with an RBI-double and Sam Mills added an RBI-single. Following a double by Parker and a sacrifice fly by Mangum, Colin Mountjoy and Kenyon Ransom finished off the frame with back-to-back run-scoring doubles.
Parker went 5 for 5 with two runs scored in the contest. Ransom, McMahan and Norman each had two hits, while Norman and Mountjoy each knocked in two runs.
Mangum pitched four innings to get the victory. He allowed one earned run on just two hits, walking three batters and striking out five. McMahan pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Hudson Chandler added one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Ringgold (17-6) will get back to region play on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. game at Adairsville.