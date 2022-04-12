The Ringgold Tigers picked up a much-needed Region 6-AAA victory on Tuesday night with a 4-1 win over visiting Adairsville.
Connor Christopher led off the game with a triple for the Tigers and scored on a Brady Hermann sacrifice fly.
That would be the only run of the game until the fifth inning when Hermann and Mason Parker drew two-out walks. Hermann stole third and scored on a passed ball as Parker moved up to second. Then, following another walk, a pair of wild pitches got Parker home to make it 3-0.
Ringgold picked up one final insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Sam Crew was issued a walk and moved all the way to third base on a single by Brody Gann before trotting home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dawsyn Ware.
Adairsville got a two-out RBI-single in the top of the seventh to end the shutout and no-hit bid.
Norman pitched six innings of hitless ball, walking three and striking out 12. He was charged with the run, though it was unearned. Parker got the save. He gave up the one hit and struck out three batters in his inning of relief.
Ringgold (13-12) is currently tied with county rival LFO for second place in the region standings at 8-3. Both clubs are a half-game ahead of Sonoraville (8-4) and a full game in front of Coahulla Creek (7-4). Rockmart is 12-1 in region play with three games remaining and can sew up the 6-AAA title with a win at North Murray on Wednesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.