There will be more paint needed on the side of the baseball building at Bill Womack Field in the near future because the Ringgold Tigers added to their collection of region championships on Tuesday.
About the time the Tigers were finishing off a 9-1 victory at North Murray, Coahulla Creek knocked off second-place LFO, 11-8. That loss gave the Warriors three defeats in Region 6-AAA with just two games remaining, both against Ringgold, effectively sealing a sixth straight region title for the Blue-and-White.
Ringgold pounded out 10 hits in the win over the Mountaineers. Sam Mills and Ross Norman each had a pair of base knocks with three RBIs. Mills had a double and belted a three-run homer in the top of the third, while Norman cracked a solo shot and inning later.
Mason Parker went 2 for 4. Austin McMahan had a double and two RBIs. Kenyon Ransom added a triple and Colin Mountjoy also collected an RBI.
McCain Mangum pitched five innings of three-hit ball. He walked two and struck out four, while the run he allowed was unearned. Hudson Chandler pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Ringgold (21-6, 14-0) will play host to their county rivals Thursday at 5:55 p.m. before finishing the regular season at LFO on Friday.