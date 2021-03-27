The Ringgold Tigers improved to 6-0 in Region 6-AAA play after an 11-5 victory at LaFayette on Saturday, giving them a sweep of the season series.
Ringgold led 4-0 after three innings before taking control of the game with five runs in the top of the fourth. They would tack on one more run in the top of the sixth to make it 10-0, only to see the Ramblers cut the deficit in half with a five-run frame of their own in the bottom of the inning.
However, the Tigers would add one final run in the top of the seventh before shutting the home team down to end the game.
Sam Mills went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Ringgold. Colin Mountjoy had one hit, but drew two walks, scored three times and drove in three runs. Eli Norris was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Dre Morris had two hits and knocked in a run. Kenyon Ransom tripled and picked up an RBI, while Austin McMahan also knocked in one run.
Chase Ghormley pitched five innings of three-hit ball. He gave up five runs, though only four were earned. He walked three batters and struck out four before Robbie Bates closed it out with two innings of relief. Bates gave up one hit and struck out one batter.
Zain Smith had a double for LaFayette, who dropped to 1-5 in region play. Blake Mann, Ross Martin, Davis Richardson, Garrison Fults and Austin Tucker all had RBIs. Richardson, Deering, Mann and Nick Radtke combined to give up 10 hits in seven innings. Eight of the 11 runs they allowed were earned and, as a staff, they walked 10 Ringgold hitters and struck out four.
Ringgold (11-5 overall) will open a two-game series with Coahulla Creek this Tuesday at Coahulla Creek, while LaFayette (7-9) will not be in action again until Friday when they head to Chatsworth to open a two-game set with North Murray.