Ringgold's 18-game winning streak may have come to an end on Saturday, but the Tigers' most recent one-game winning streak means they are very much alive in their quest for the program's long-awaited state baseball championship.
The Blue-and-White suffered a Game 1 defeat at the hands of Wesleyan at Bill Womack Field, but some timely hitting and an All-State caliber pitching performance by Sebastian Haggard in Game 2 means the Tigers will have at least one more home game this season.
That game will be Monday at 5 p.m. as they will host Wesleyan in Game 3 of the Class AAA second-round series.
Should Ringgold (28-6) win, it would play at home in the quarterfinals against either Columbus or Morgan County. That series will also be decided on Monday as both teams posted 4-1 wins on Saturday.
WESLEYAN 8, RINGGOLD 5
The visiting Wolves scored three times in the top of the third and four more times in the fifth to jump out to a 7-0 lead. The four-spot in the fifth included a solo homer and a three-run blast.
Ringgold got two of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by Haggard that scored Aiden Hickman and Hudson Moss.
The Wolves answered with another solo homerun in the top of the seventh, but Haggard and Conner Christopher drew walks to lead off the bottom of the inning and Ty Gilbert brought them both in with a three-run shot that chopped Wesleyan's lead down to three.
Unfortunately for the Tigers and their fans, it would be the final runs of the game for the home team.
Haggard finished with two hits, while Christopher, Brady Hermann and Jackson Black each had one.
Ross Norman surrendered seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He finished with six strikeouts, while Deven Black gave up one earned run on two hits in two innings of relief.
RINGGOLD 8, WESLEYAN 1
Game 2 saw Haggard hold the Wolves' potent offense to just one earned run on six hits over seven innings. He struck out eight batters without issuing a single walk in the must-win game.
Haggard also helped himself in the top of the first inning with an RBI, while a second run would score on an error.
Some two-out magic gave the Tigers some much-needed breathing room in the fifth. After the first two batters made outs, Haggard and Christopher hit singles before both runs scored on a single by Gilbert. Seconds later, Sam Crew deposited a ball over the left-field fence to make it a 6-0 game.
Wesleyan got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth, but RBIs by Christopher and Cade Tankersley in the sixth accounted for the final runs of the day for either team.
Gilbert, Christopher and Norman each went 2 for 4, while Jackson Black had a hit and scored once for the Tigers.
