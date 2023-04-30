Ringgold Tigers

Ringgold's 18-game winning streak may have come to an end on Saturday, but the Tigers' most recent one-game winning streak means they are very much alive in their quest for the program's long-awaited state baseball championship.

The Blue-and-White suffered a Game 1 defeat at the hands of Wesleyan at Bill Womack Field, but some timely hitting and an All-State caliber pitching performance by Sebastian Haggard in Game 2 means the Tigers will have at least one more home game this season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

