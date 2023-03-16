Ringgold Tigers

A six-run first inning gave the Ringgold Tigers a cushion and they went on to a 10-7 win at Baylor on Wednesday, avenging a loss to the Red Raiders on Monday and earning a split of the home-and-home series.

Ross Norman led off the game with a double and scored on a Cade Tankersley double. Conner Christopher drew a bases-loaded walk before Ty Gilbert brought in a run with a single.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In