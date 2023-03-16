A six-run first inning gave the Ringgold Tigers a cushion and they went on to a 10-7 win at Baylor on Wednesday, avenging a loss to the Red Raiders on Monday and earning a split of the home-and-home series.
Ross Norman led off the game with a double and scored on a Cade Tankersley double. Conner Christopher drew a bases-loaded walk before Ty Gilbert brought in a run with a single.
Sam Crew drove in two runs with a base hit before Norman returned to the plate and capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Crew finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, while Norman went 3 for 4 with a double. Tankersley had two hits in five at-bats, while Christopher drew three walks, scored twice and collected two RBIs.
Sebastian Haggard had a double, but contributed even more on the mound as he scattered six hits over five innings to pick up the win. He surrendered four runs and issued four walks, but finished with eight strikeouts. Crew gave up three runs on two hits and four walks in two innings. He finished with three strikeouts to earn the save.
Ringgold (11-5) will enjoy a few days off before starting Region 6-AAA play Tuesday at Bremen.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.