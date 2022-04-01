The Ringgold Tigers made it seven consecutive victories on Thursday night after holding on for a 5-4 victory over Coahulla Creek in Varnell.
The Tigers got a two-run single from Connor Christopher in the top of the second inning and put up three runs in the top of the fourth to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
The Blue-and-White loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on a pair of singles and a walk before Dawsyn Ware raced home from third base on a passed ball. Following a Dre Morris single and a Coahulla Creek error, Ty Gilbert came through with a bases-loaded single and Brady Hermann drove in a run with a groundout.
The Colts, however, came storming back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. But Mason Parker came into pitch and put out the fire by recording the final out of the inning with the tying run at third. Parker went on to throw two more scoreless innings to end the game and pick up the save.
Ross Norman recorded the victory after 4.2 innings on the hill. He struck out six batters and walked three, while allowing four earned runs on seven hits.
Hermann finished 2 for 4 and Ware picked up a single, while both players also had a stolen base.
The two-game sweep of the Colts pushed Ringgold to 10-9 overall on the year and 7-1 in region play. A huge two-game series with Rockmart begins Friday at Bill Womack Field.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.