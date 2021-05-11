Like the old saying says, there is no place like home and home is where the Ringgold Tigers will be on Saturday.
However, they won't be sitting on the couch, watching TV or playing video games, because the Blue-and-White still have work to do on the diamond.
For the first time since 2018, Ringgold is back in the Class AAA Final Four after two solid wins over Region 4 champion Harlem, and while the Tigers came up with some big hits in Monday's doubleheader sweep, it was their pitching that carried the day.
Four Tiger pitchers teamed up to shut out the Bulldogs in 13 of 14 innings and combined for 16 strikeouts and just five walks as they claimed the best two-of-three series.
Ringgold 8, Harlem 4
The second-ranked Tigers jumped on the Bulldogs in the opener with four runs in the top of the first inning. Ringgold loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a catcher's interference call before Kenyon Ransom mashed a one-out, three-run triple to centerfield. Austin McMahan followed with an RBI-double to right to bring in the final run of the inning.
Seventh-ranked Harlem threatened in the bottom of the second as Cedric Cullars led off with a ground-rule double. However, a sacrifice bunt attempt was fielded by Ransom just off the pitcher's mound and he threw to Ross Norman at third to tag Cullars and thwart the scoring chance.
The Tigers tacked on a solo run a half-inning later as McCain Mangum ripped a leadoff double and took third on a passed ball. Ransom would later deliver a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.
But the Bulldogs got right back into it in the bottom of the inning as four straight two-out singles by Cullars, Payton Hullum, Bryce Dees and Emery Burnette brought in four runs that cut Ringgold's lead down to one.
The score would remain 5-4 going into the top of the sixth when the Tigers tacked on three important insurance runs.
McMahan singled and Norman was hit with a pitch, while an error loaded the bases for Eli Norris, who promptly drove in pinch-runner Ty Gilbert with a single. Norman later scored on another error and, following a walk by Taylor Pease, Sam Mills delivered a sacrifice fly, which capped Ringgold's scoring.
Harlem put runners on base in each of the last four innings, but failed to score. A leadoff double by Tyler Simmons in the fourth was followed by a sacrifice bunt that spelled the end of the game for Ransom on the mound. But Robbie Bates came in and got a big strikeout before inducing a grounder to second to get out of the inning.
One inning later, Cullars hit a one-out double, but shortstop Mason Parker made a great play going to his right before getting the ball to Norman to tag out Cullers at third. Bates then came back with a final strikeout to end the inning.
The Bulldogs saw two more runners stranded in the bottom of the sixth and they left one runner on base in the seventh as Ringgold picked up the Game 1 victory.
Ransom allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk in 3.1 innings. He finished with five strikeouts in the victory. Bates struck out two and walked two, allowing just one hit over two innings of relief. Colin Mountjoy closed it out with 1.2 innings of hitless ball. He finished with one strikeout.
Ransom finished the game with four RBIs, while Parker, McMahan and Norris each had two hits.
Cullars went 3 for 4 for Harlem, but was also saddled with the loss on the hill.
Ringgold 1, Harlem 0
The final game of the evening saw Chase Ghormley pitch an absolute gem for the Blue-and-White as the senior gave up just two hits and two walks in a seven-inning complete-game. He finished with eight strikeouts.
Ghormley is now 3-0 in the playoffs with two consecutive complete-game shutouts. In 20 postseason innings, he has struck out 22 batters and issued just two walks.
The only run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning as Ringgold, playing as the home team, saw Parker get hit with a pitch with one out. He took second on a single by Mangum and raced home as Ransom came through with a two-out, RBI-single on a 0-2 pitch.
Harlem had two runners on with one out in the top of the fourth, but a 4-6-3 double-play erased the threat and ended the inning. The Bulldogs put runners at first and second again in the top of the sixth, but a flyball to center and a force out at second stranded both runners.
The hosts had one final crack at tying the game in the top of the seventh. Dees, the opposing pitcher, singled to get the tying run on base. But Ghormley, who struck out the first batter of the inning, fanned the final two to seal the victory and clinch the series.
Mangum had two hits and Norris added a single for Ringgold (29-6), while Dees gave up one earned run on just four hits and two walks in six innings for Harlem (28-9). He finished with five strikeouts.
Up next for Ringgold will be top-ranked North Hall (29-5), the champions of Region 7, who defeated visiting Pierce County, 6-2 and 7-1, on Monday. The sixth-ranked Bears had come into the series as the champions of Region 1.
Game 1 will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Game 3, if needed, would be played on Monday at Ringgold.