The Ringgold Tigers scored solo runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings and got solid pitching from Chase Ghormley and Eli Norris in a 3-1 victory over Richmond Hill Friday night in Savannah.
Ghormley started the game and pitched the first four innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk, while Norris gave up an unearned run on two hits and one walk in three innings of relief. He finished with five strikeouts.
Sam Mills had three of Ringgold's seven hits, including a double. McCain Mangum and Austin McMahan both went 2 for 4 with one RBI. One of McMahan's hits was a double.
The Tigers are now 2-0 on the young season.