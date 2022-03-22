The Ringgold Tigers moved to 2-1 in Region 6-AAA after picking up a 6-4 road victory over Murray County in Chatsworth on Monday.
Ringgold scored its first run in the top of the first inning as Dawsyn Ware singled and later scored on a single by Ty Gilbert. Two more runs came home in the second inning. Aiden Hickman raced home on a passed ball and a Connor Christopher groundout brought in Sam Crew to make it 3-0.
The Indians got one back in the bottom of the second, but the Tigers responded with two more in the top of the third. Gilbert and Brady Hermann hit back-to-back doubles and Brody Gann followed up with an RBI-single.
Murray County tightened up the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and both teams pushed home solo runs in the seventh. Hermann had a triple for Ringgold before scoring on a groundout off the bat of Mason Burt.
Gilbert, Hermann and Gann all had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers (5-9 overall).
Ross Norman threw the first three innings and allowed an unearned run on five walks, though he did not allow a hit. He finished with five strikeouts, while Burt gave up three earned runs on six hits and a walk in four innings. He finished with four strikeouts.
The rematch will be back at Bill Womack Field on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.