Due to wet field conditions at LaFayette High School, the Ramblers and the Ringgold Tigers swapped home dates for their two-game Region 6-AAA series and the Blue-and-White took Game 1 with a 10-0 victory in front of their home fans at Bill Womack Field on Thursday night.
Ross Norman and Brody Gann had RBI-singles in the bottom of the first of the Tigers, while Norman added additional RBI-singles in both the second and fourth innings.
Connor Christopher's second double of the game came in the bottom of the fifth and drove in two more runs to make it 6-0 before Ringgold finished things off in the sixth. Mason Parker had an RBI-single and Sebastian Haggard drove in two with a base hit, before Dre Morris drew a walk with the bases loaded to end the game.
Norman went 4 for 4, while Christopher was 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and three runs scored. Haggard, Gann and Brady Hermann had two hits each as part of a 15-hit attack.
Robbie Bates pitched 5.1 innings for the Tigers, scattering three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Parker would come in for a late relief appearance and got the last two outs on strikes.
James Wathen, Ross Martin and Nick Radtke all had singles for LaFayette.
Radtke pitched five innings and gave up five runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Jayden Dixon surrendered four earned runs with three walks and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Ringgold (7-9, 4-1) will be looking to extend its winning streak to five in a row when they play at LaFayette (4-12, 0-5) on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.