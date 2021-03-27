A two-out, three-run double by Mason Parker in the second inning turned out to be all the run support the Ringgold Tigers would need as they picked up a 5-2 Region 6-AAA home victory over LaFayette on Friday night.
The Tigers would add solo runs in each of the next two innings. McCain Mangum scored on a wild pitch in the third and Chase Ghormley would race home on an error in the fourth.
LaFayette would get both of its runs in the sixth inning. After recording the first two outs, Ringgold pitcher Colin Mountjoy would give up singles to Blake Mann and Davis Richardson, sandwiched around a walk issued to Dylan Deering.
Mann and Deering would both score on an error, but Mountjoy would get a final strikeout to escape further damage.
The Tiger hurler gave up just three hits in six innings of work. Neither of the runs he allowed were earned and he finished with two walks and six strikeouts. Robbie Bates pitched the final inning in relief and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
Mangum and Sam Mills also had doubles for Ringgold, while Ross Norman picked up a single.
Richardson was the only Rambler to have multiple hits as he finished 2 for 2 with a walk.
Skylar Cepeda gave up five runs in five innings, while only one of the runs was earned. He allowed four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts, while Nick Radtke pitched one inning out of the bullpen.
Ringgold (10-5, 5-0) will make the return trip to LaFayette (7-8, 1-4) at 1 p.m. later today to close out the season series.