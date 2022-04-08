After three straight one-run losses, the Ringgold Tigers got back on track Friday as they picked up two wins at the Lakepoint Complex in Emerson.
RINGGOLD 12, WOODLAND 7
Facing the Class 5A Wildcats from Cartersville, the Tigers put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning, one on a passed ball and the other on an error.
Three more runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sam Crew had a two-run triple and Dawsyn Ware later drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.
Woodland stunned the Tigers with five runs in the top of the fifth, but the Blue-and-White answered with a four-spot in the bottom of the frame. Ty Gilbert made the Wildcats pay for a pair of walks with a two-run triple before scoring on a wild pitch later in the frame. Connor Christopher also drew walk with the bases loaded.
The Wildcats cut the lead down to 9-7 with two runs in the top of the sixth, only to see Ringgold answer with three in the bottom of the inning. A double by Gilbert accounted for his third and fourth runs of the game and Crew came through with his third RBI of the contest on a groundout.
Ross Norman also picked up an RBI, while the Tigers took advantage of 12 walks issued by Woodland pitchers.
Mason Parker walked three batters and gave up one hit in three innings on the mound. He struck out six batters, while Mason Burt allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks in 1.2 innings. He finished with three strikeouts. Deven Black pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits with one strikeout, and Isaac King pitched a hitless, scoreless seventh inning to seal the win.
RINGGOLD 5, CASS 0
Facing another Class 5A program from Bartow County in the nightcap, the Tigers scored all five runs in the top of the sixth inning as they hit for a combined cycle in the frame.
The inning began with a leadoff solo homer by Ryder Fairchild and continued with a one-out double from Brady Hermann. Parker drove in Hermann with a triple and Norman plated Parker with a single before a two-run homer by Gilbert ended the frame.
Parker was the only Tiger player with multiple hits as he finished with two.
Robbie Bates pitched six innings of two-hit ball. He struck out six and walked just one, while Hudson Chandler gave up a hit and struck out one batter in one inning of relief.
Ringgold (12-12) will get back to 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a home game against Adairsville at 5:55 p.m. They are slated for a return trip to Adairsville on Thursday (5:55 p.m.) before a game at North Murray on Friday (5:55 p.m.)