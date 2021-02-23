The Ringgold Tigers spotted visiting Heritage a run in the top of the first inning and did not allow any more in a 7-1 victory over the Generals on Tuesday night.
C.J. Robertson led off the game by reaching third on an error for Heritage and he would score on Gage Shaver's sacrifice fly, but it would be the only run of the night for the Navy-and-Red.
Ringgold (3-1) claimed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and steadily increased its advantage the rest of the way. The Tigers scored seven runs on just four hits, while taking advantage of nine Heritage walks.
Sam Mills had an RBI-triple for the Tigers and Austin McMahan recorded a double. Mason Parker, Colin Mountjoy and Chase Ghormley all had solo RBIs.
Mountjoy pitched four innings and got the win, allowing no earned runs on two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. Robbie Bates fanned four in two innings of relief, giving up just one walk, while Parker struck out one batter in a hitless, scoreless inning to close it out.
Landen Skeen and Alex Mixon had the only two hits for Heritage (2-1), both singles. J.J. Hunt was saddled with the loss. He started and threw three innings of four-hit ball, giving up an earned run with two walks and three strikeouts. Robertson did not allow a hit or an earned run in two innings of work. He fanned three, though he walked six, and Shaver gave up an earned run and a walk in one inning out of the bullpen. He also recorded a strikeout.
With rain in the forecast for Friday, the two teams have moved up the second game of the home-and-home series to Thursday at 5:30 at Heritage.