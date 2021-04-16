The Ringgold Tigers moved to 12-0 in Region 6-AAA with a 6-1 home victory over Adairsville on Thursday.
Ringgold, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, is now 19-6 overall with just four games remaining in the regular season. All four are region contests.
Austin McMahan had a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in a run in the victory, while Sam Mills, Kenyon Ransom, Ross Norman and Eli Norris each had one hit and one RBI.
Colin Mountjoy pitched the first three innings to get the victory. He scattered three hits and did not allow a run. He walked one batter and finished with one strikeout. Robbie Bates also pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Mason Parker pitched the seventh, surrendering one hit, but recording all three outs via strikes.
Ringgold will be back at Bill Womack Field tomorrow at 5:55 p.m. as they host the Mountaineers of North Murray in the first of a two-game series that will wrap up Tuesday in Chatsworth.