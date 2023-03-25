The Ringgold Tigers improved to 3-0 in Region 6-AAA and handed LFO its first region loss after beating the Warriors, 3-1, Friday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
LFO drew first blood as Dylan Blankenship singled in a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Ringgold tied things up as Cade Tankersley came through with an RBI-single in the top of the third.
Brady Hermann added a run-scoring basehit in the fourth and a sacrifice fly from Sebastian Haggard in the fifth closed out the scoring, though the bottom of the seventh inning would provide plenty of drama.
LFO opened its final at-bat with three straight singles to load the bases. However, a 1-2 force out at home cut down the lead runner and Deven Black would strike out the next two hitters to preserve the victory.
Jackson Black got the win after allowing just one run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings. Deven Black recorded the save. He gave up a hit to go with his two strikeouts in the seventh.
Tankersley went 3 for 4, while Ross Norman, Aiden Hickman, Conner Christopher and Jackson Black each had one single.
Tanner Mantooth, Jacob Gregg, Donnie Brown and Gabe Helton also had singles for the Warriors. Brown pitched all seven innings. He gave up three runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking two.
LFO (10-6, 2-1) will travel to Ringgold (14-5, 3-0) on Tuesday looking to salvage a split of the series, while the Tigers are eyeing a sixth consecutive victory overall.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.