Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers improved to 3-0 in Region 6-AAA and handed LFO its first region loss after beating the Warriors, 3-1, Friday night in Fort Oglethorpe.

LFO drew first blood as Dylan Blankenship singled in a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Ringgold tied things up as Cade Tankersley came through with an RBI-single in the top of the third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

