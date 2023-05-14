The celebration was delayed, but it sure wasn't muted.
For the first time since 2012, the Ringgold Tigers will play for a state baseball championship after sweeping a very good Savannah Christian team in the Class AAA state semifinals Saturday at Bill Womack Field.
The Tigers got another massive outing from senior ace Ross Norman and a costly error by the Raiders as they won the opener, 1-0.
Then in Game 2, Sam Crew delivered some two-out magic in the top of the seventh to put Ringgold in front before the senior reliever capped off a 4-3 win with a perfect inning out of the bullpen, despite a weather delay of more than an hour after the top of the seventh was completed.
The series-clinching win saw Sebastian Haggard give Ringgold (33-7) a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a solo homerun to left. However, Savannah Christian (29-8) answered with two solo shots in the bottom of the third and one more in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
Haggard singled to open the sixth, while Conner Christopher walked and Ty Gilbert singled to load the bases. Crew hit a grounder back to the pitcher, who threw home to get the lead runner. However, in an attempt to complete the double play at first base, a bad throw allowed Gilbert and courtesy runner Ryder Fairchild to come racing home with the tying runs.
Then in the top of the seventh, Haggard drew a one-out walk and courtesy runner Garrett Edgar took second on a wild pitch before tagging up to third on a fly ball.
After Gilbert was hit with a pitch, Crew, who had been warming up in the bullpen moments before, jumped on an 0-2 pitch and sent a single to left to bring in Edgar with the go-ahead run.
"He just left a fastball down the middle," Crew later recalled. "I was warming up (in the bullpen), so I couldn't see him warm up. I didn't know what kind of pitches he had, how fast he threw, or anything like that. I saw a fastball high and inside and just tried to poke it through. It did the job."
After the long weather delay, Crew took the mound looking to close it out and did so efficiently. He struck out the first and third batters he faced, sandwiched around Dawsyn Ware snagging a line drive in right.
Crew said he benefitted from the extra time offered by the passing storm.
"Honestly, I liked it," he explained. "It gave me more time to warm up because I didn't have that much time (prior to the rain) because I had to come in and hit. That extra time gave me a little more confidence to be able to close it down."
Haggard allowed only the three hits in six innings of work. He struck out six without issuing a walk to get the win. Crew recorded the save.
The only run of the opener came in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Cade Tankersley singled and courtesy runner Hudson Moss stole second and moved to third on a passed ball.
After Haggard drew a walk, Christopher attempted to lay down a squeeze bunt, but was unable to get his bat on an outside pitch. With Moss breaking for the plate, he quickly found himself caught in a rundown between third and home.
However, Ringgold caught a huge break as an errant throw during the rundown allowed Moss to scamper home with what turned out to be the game's only run.
Savannah Christian's best chance to score came in the fourth as Norman allowed his only single and his only walk of the game. However, with runners at second and third and two outs, he fanned opposing starting pitcher Blaine Burnsed to escape the jam and the Raiders would threaten no more.
Norman's gem included 88 pitches, 59 of which were strikes.
Ringgold will face Harlem (34-1) in the finals after the Bulldogs defeated Pike County with a pair of 3-2 victories on Saturday. Harlem defeated Gordon Lee in the quarterfinals, 2-1 and 7-4.
The Class AAA state championship series will be played at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, the home of the Rome Braves. That best-of-three series will start with a doubleheader this coming Friday, though the official start time for Game 1 had not yet been announced as of press time.
If the series begins at 12 noon on Friday, Game 3 would be played Saturday at 12 noon, if needed, back in Rome. However, if the series begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, then Game 3 (if needed) wouldn't be played until Monday, May 22 at 12 noon.
Crew added that it would take every player doing his job for the Tigers to finally capture that extremely elusive first state baseball crown.
"Everyone's going to have to hit and everyone's going to have to pitch like we all did today," he said. "We didn't hit it too much in the first game, but the bats started to come alive in the second game. It's going to take a team effort."