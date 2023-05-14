Ringgold Tigers

The celebration was delayed, but it sure wasn't muted.

For the first time since 2012, the Ringgold Tigers will play for a state baseball championship after sweeping a very good Savannah Christian team in the Class AAA state semifinals Saturday at Bill Womack Field.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

