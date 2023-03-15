Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers got seven solid innings from Jackson Black and picked up a 7-2 victory over former Region 6-AAA rival Rockmart on Tuesday night.

Black surrendered just five hits in the complete-game victory as Ringgold improved to 10-5 on the year.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In