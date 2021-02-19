The Ridgeland Panthers and Ringgold Tigers, along with the LaFayette Ramblers, are all currently in Savannah to open the baseball season against some quality South Georgia opposition.
But before the northwest Georgia trio gets set to take on those Savannah opponents this weekend, Ridgeland and Ringgold faced each other at Richmond Hill High School on Thursday and it was the Tigers getting the better end of a 10-0 victory to open the season.
Colin Mountjoy and Hudson Chandler combined to give up just one hit in six innings of work. Mountjoy pitched the first five innings, striking out five and allowing just the one hit, while Chandler struck out two in his one inning of relief. Neither pitcher allowed a walk.
Eli Norris went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases for Ringgold (1-0). McCain Mangum, Kenyon Ransom and Sam Mills all finished with two hits apiece. Mangum had two RBIs on the afternoon, while Ransom, along with Mountjoy and Austin McMahan, each knocked in one run.
Robert Jent toed the rubber for the Panthers in the season opener. He gave up eight runs on nine hits and two walks in three innings of work, though none of the runs were earned as Ridgeland committed four errors in the game. Jent finished with seven strikeouts.
Austyn Acuff pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Curtis Wells also pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up an unearned run on one hit and two walks. He struck out one batter, while Isaac Pitts had the lone hit for Ridgeland (0-1), a single.