The Ringgold Tigers' offense had averaged an even seven runs a game during a current nine-game winning streak, but they were held to just one run at Adairsville on Thursday night.
It still turned out to be enough.
The Ringgold Tigers' offense had averaged an even seven runs a game during a current nine-game winning streak, but they were held to just one run at Adairsville on Thursday night.
It still turned out to be enough.
Ringgold's pitching staff made it four consecutive shutouts as Sebastian Haggard and Sam Crew combined for an eight-inning goose-egg to sweep the Region 6-AAA series.
The victory came two days after Ringgold posted a 9-0 win over Adairsville at home. In Ringgold's current 10-game winning streak, the Tigers have allowed just two runs or less eight times.
The Blue-and-White missed a chance to score in the top of the third as they left runners at second and third and the game eventually went into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Cade Tankersley delivered a one-out single and raced all the way to third after Adairsville misplayed the ball in the outfield. He scampered home on an RBI-single by Haggard for what turned out to be the only run of the night.
Haggard, who threw the first seven innings, then turned things over to Crew, who struck out two of the three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 outing for the save. Haggard scattered just three hits and walked one batter. He finished with eight strikeouts.
Ross Norman, Brady Hermann and Jackson Black also had singles for Ringgold (19-5, 8-0), who will travel to Ridgeland on Friday to start a two-game series with the Panthers. The Tigers currently enjoy a two-game lead over Gordon Lee in the 6-AAA standings with six games remaining.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.