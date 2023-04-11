Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers are now 10-0 in Region 6-AAA play after a 9-0 home victory over Ridgeland on Tuesday. The win gave the Tigers a sweep of the two-game series.

Ringgold scored five times in the second inning to give itself an early cushion. The Blue-and-White added three runs in the fourth and tacked on one more in the fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

