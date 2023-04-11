The Ringgold Tigers are now 10-0 in Region 6-AAA play after a 9-0 home victory over Ridgeland on Tuesday. The win gave the Tigers a sweep of the two-game series.
Ringgold scored five times in the second inning to give itself an early cushion. The Blue-and-White added three runs in the fourth and tacked on one more in the fifth.
Cade Tankersley went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Sam Crew and Jackson Black each had two hits and one RBI. Aiden Hickman knocked in a pair of runs, while Ross Norman and Conner Christopher each drove in one.
Norman (three innings), Deven Black (two innings), Hickman (one inning) and Crew (one inning) combined for a one-hit shutout. They issued just one walk and struck out a total of 16 batters, nine of which were set down by Norman.
Lincoln Platt pitched three innings for Ridgeland and gave up six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Ethan Waters also pitched three innings. He allowed four hits and seven walks with three strikeouts. Austyn Acuff got a single to account for the Panthers' only hit of the game.
Ringgold (21-5 overall) will host LaFayette on Thursday before playing the Ramblers in LaFayette on Friday. Ridgeland (2-15, 0-10) will travel to Gordon Lee on Thursday. They are slated to host the Trojans on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.