The Ringgold Tigers made it 11 straight victories and reached the 20-win plateau with a 13-2 victory at Ridgeland on Friday night.
Ringgold scored in every inning but the fourth, racking up three runs in the first, third and seventh innings.
The Blue-and-White racked up 15 hits which came from 11 different players. Conner Christopher was 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Aiden Hickman had two hits, an RBI and scored twice, while Sebastian Haggard was 2 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI.
Brent Lee Raby had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Cade Tankersley, Ryder Fairchild, Ty Gilbert and Jackson Black each drove in one run.
Jackson Black pitched the first five innings and got the victory. He allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Deven Black threw the final two innings. He allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Hudson Couch and Ethan Waters each had two hits and scored once for the Panthers. Wyatt Blevins went 1 for 2, while Austyn Acuff was 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Blevins pitched the first four innings and was touched up for seven hits. He issued three walks and struck out one batter. Lincoln Platt allowed eight hits in three innings. He struck out four, but did not give up a walk.
Ringgold (20-5, 9-0) will host Ridgeland (2-14, 0-9) Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. in the second game of the two-game Region 6-AAA series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.