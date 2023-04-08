Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers made it 11 straight victories and reached the 20-win plateau with a 13-2 victory at Ridgeland on Friday night.

Ringgold scored in every inning but the fourth, racking up three runs in the first, third and seventh innings.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

