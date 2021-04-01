The Ringgold Tigers spotted visiting Coahulla Creek a 2-0 lead after the top half of the first inning on Thursday, but responded by scoring in each of their five times at the plate as they run-ruled the Colts, 12-2, in a Region 6-AAA contest.
Ringgold led 7-2 after four innings, but would end the game early after putting up five final runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Tigers had three consecutive singles, followed by four consecutive walks, before Eli Norris' groundout brought in the game-winner.
Norris, along with Kenyon Ransom and Mason Parker, each had two RBIs in the victory, while Parker had two hits and was the only Tiger with a multi-hit game. McCain Mangum, Austin McMahan, Ross Norman and Dre Morris each had one RBI in the victory.
Colin Mountjoy pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Robbie Bates gave up just one hit and struck out one batter in two innings of work.
Ringgold (13-5, 7-0) will look to maintain its spot at the top of the region standings with a game at Rockmart on Friday.