Few teams in all of north Georgia are as hot as the Ringgold Tigers are right now.
The Blue-and-White traveled to Rockmart on Friday night and made it 10 victories in a row, the last eight in region play, with a 4-0 triumph over the Yellow Jackets.
Chase Ghormley had yet another very impressive outing on the mound as he gave up just four hits and struck out six batters in seven innings, without allowing a walk, in picking up the victory.
Three doubles, including back-to-back two-base hits by McCain Mangum and Colin Mountjoy, got the first inning started and Kenyon Ransom would continue his torrid pace at the plate with an RBI-double after Austin McMahan drew a walk to bring in the Tigers' second run of the inning.
Two more back-to-back doubles by Eli Norris and Ross Norman jump-started the second inning as Ringgold pushed home a third run. Ransom scored the final run for the Tigers in the third. He drew a one-out walk and stole second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dre Morris.
Norris finished 3 for 4 on the night, while Mason Parker picked up a single for Ringgold (14-5, 8-0), who will host Rockmart Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
The Tigers also took sole possession of first place in the 6-AAA standings with the win, combined with LFO's first region loss of the season on Friday.