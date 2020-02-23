Less than 24 hours after a tough home loss to LaFayette, the Ringgold Tigers showed their resiliency as they bounced back for a 5-2 victory at perennial state power Cartersville on Saturday.
Ringgold (2-4) got a run in the top of the first inning on a Colin Mountjoy sacrifice fly. The Tigers would add three runs in the second inning. Dylan Wright used a squeeze bunt to plate Kenyon Ransom from third and two runs would later come home on a Sam Mills single.
They would tack on one more run in the top of the third. Kyle White delivered a two-out single and stole second. He would take third base on a error and came racing home on a second error to stake the Tigers to a 5-0 lead.
The Canes would get one run back in the bottom of the fourth before making things very interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Cartersville plated a run and had the bases loaded with two outs before Mason Parker entered the game to record the final out.
Parker was credited with a save while McCain Mangum recorded the win with 2.2 innings of relief. Chase Ghormley started the game and pitched 3.2 innings. Austin McMahan also pitched in relief for Ringgold.
Mills finished with two hits, while White was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored.