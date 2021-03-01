The Ringgold Tigers fought back from an 8-1 deficit on a chilly Monday night, but visiting Gordon Lee would hold off their hosts to score an 8-6 win at Bill Womack Field in the first game of a home-and-homer series.
The Trojans (3-1) racked up three doubles as part of a three-run first inning. Kade Cowan had the initial two-bag knock and, following a walk, Cade Peterson delivered a RBI-double before Blake Rodgers drove in two with the third double of the frame.
Brody Cobb had a sacrifice fly in the second and Gordon Lee would add four more runs to their side of the scoreboard in the fourth. A balk with the bases loaded brought in the first run, Peterson recorded a two-run single and Rodgers added an RBI-single to make it 8-1.
The Tigers (4-3), who scored solo runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings, put up a three-spot in the sixth. Sam Mills had a one-out double and, after a strikeout, a walk and a hit batsman loaded the bases with two outs, Kenyon Ransom came through with an RBI-single before a Ross Norman two-run hit got the Tigers back to within two.
Eli Norris drew a walk to lead off the seventh against Trojan reliever Bo Rhudy, but the sophomore got a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball to end the game.
Rhudy pitched 1.1 innings to record the save, striking out three and allowing a hit and a walk. Jake Poindexter threw the first four innings to get the win. He gave up two runs - one earned - on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Tanner Wilson also pitched 1.2 innings, surrendering four earned runs on two hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Peterson finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Rodgers had two hits, a walk and three RBIs. Cowan went 2 for 5 as the trio accounted for seven of Gordon Lee's nine hits.
Mills also went 2 for 5 and Norman had three RBIs to pace the Ringgold offense. Chase Ghormley had an RBI-single, while Norris and Colin Mountjoy had one double each. Mountjoy also picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Mountjoy was saddled with the loss after pitching the first two innings of the game. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. McCain Mangum, Mason Burt and Austin McMahan threw a combined five innings of relief, allowing four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Gordon Lee will host Ringgold at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and both teams will take part in the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at Chattanooga's AT&T Field on Saturday. The Tigers will play at 1:30 against defending Class AAAAAA state champion Heritage-Conyers, while the Trojans will battle Heritage-Catoosa at 4.