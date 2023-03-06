The Ringgold Tigers rallied from a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Dalton Catamounts in eight innings Monday night, 3-2, at Bill Womack Field.
A pair of solo home runs by Georgia Tech signee Tyler Neises, one in the first inning and one in the third, staked the visitors to the lead before the Blue-and-White were finally able to dent the scoreboard in the fourth.
Ross Norman walked, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. He would score on a sacrifice fly by Sam Crew.
The Tigers put the tying run on base with one out in the sixth, only to see it erased by a double play. However, they would scratch out a run in the seventh to tie things up. Crew singled and courtesy runner Garrett Edgar swiped second before scoring on a Brady Hermann RBI-single.
Then in the eighth, Aiden Hickman led off with a single and Conner Christopher walked. A balk moved the runners into scoring position and Hickman would scamper home on a Sebastian Haggard sacrifice fly to end the game.
Norman, Hermann and Jackson Black also had singles for the Tigers, who finished with seven stolen bases as a team.
Black pitched the first five innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked one before handing things off to Crew, who picked up the win in relief. The senior pitched three hitless, scoreless innings and struck out six batters, giving up just one walk.
Ringgold (7-3) will try to extend its winning streak on Tuesday with a trip to Sonoraville.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.