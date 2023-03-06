Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers rallied from a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Dalton Catamounts in eight innings Monday night, 3-2, at Bill Womack Field.

A pair of solo home runs by Georgia Tech signee Tyler Neises, one in the first inning and one in the third, staked the visitors to the lead before the Blue-and-White were finally able to dent the scoreboard in the fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

