Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers, who found themselves staring at a 0-1 deficit after Game 1 against Wesleyan this past Saturday, made it back-to-back elimination game victories as they sent the Wolves back to Norcross with a 7-1 loss in Game 3 of their Class AAA second-round series.

Ringgold, who picked up an 8-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday night to stay alive, found itself in a 1-1 tie after three innings on Monday. Ty Gilbert launched a solo homerun in the bottom of the second, which was matched by Wesleyan a half-inning later.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In