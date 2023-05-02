The Ringgold Tigers, who found themselves staring at a 0-1 deficit after Game 1 against Wesleyan this past Saturday, made it back-to-back elimination game victories as they sent the Wolves back to Norcross with a 7-1 loss in Game 3 of their Class AAA second-round series.
Ringgold, who picked up an 8-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday night to stay alive, found itself in a 1-1 tie after three innings on Monday. Ty Gilbert launched a solo homerun in the bottom of the second, which was matched by Wesleyan a half-inning later.
But in the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers finally broke things open.
Cade Tankersley drew a walk and Sebastian Haggard singled to get things started, while Gilbert later singled to load the bases. Sam Crew broke the tie with an RBI-single and Brady Hermann plated two big runs with a hit before Jackson Black capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Back-to-back doubles by Haggard and Conner Christopher gave Ringgold another run in the fifth. Then in the sixth, Black and Ross Norman singled and Black later raced home on an error.
Haggard and Gilbert had two hits apiece for Ringgold, while both players also scored twice. Haggard also chased down a Wesleyan runner for a diving tag to end the game.
Black picked up the victory, allowing just the one earned run on four hits in five innings. He struck out one batter and walked another, while Crew gave up three hits in two innings of relief. He finished with two strikeouts.
Ringgold (29-6) will get set to host Region 1 runner-up and old nemesis Columbus (24-11) in the third round. The Blue Devils, who blanked Upson-Lee (4-0, 8-0) in the first round, needed three games to take down Region 4 champ Morgan County (1-4, 4-1, 6-4) in the second round.
Columbus and Ringgold met for the Class AAA state title in 2010 and again in 2012 with the Blue Devils sweeping the Tigers both times.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.