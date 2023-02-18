In what has become an annual tradition in the past few seasons, the Ringgold Tigers traveled to the greater Savannah area this weekend to open the 2023 baseball season.
The Blue-and-White split a pair of games against a pair of Class 6A teams Friday night at South Effingham High School and will conclude the south Georgia swing with a game against Class 7A North Gwinnett Saturday morning at Richmond Hill High School.
RINGGOLD 7, NORTH FORSYTH 1
Georgia State University signee Ross Norman pitched five solid innings and belted a solo home run to lead the Tigers in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
The senior hit his homer in the top of the first inning. He gave up one earned run on two hits in the bottom of the second, but allowed just one walk over the next three-plus innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts in the victory, while Jackson Black struck out two in two innings of relief.
Norman and Sebastian Haggard had two hits apiece. Haggard had an RBI-single in the top of the fourth. Brady Herrman had a two-run single in the sixth, while Ty Gilbert added a run-scoring single that same inning. Conner Christopher added a double and Deven Black picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
SOUTH EFFINGHAM 3, RINGGOLD 2
Ringgold (1-1) got a two-run homer from Haggard in the top of the second inning of the nightcap, but surrendered a solo shot in the top of the frame.
It would stay 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth when the Mustangs got an RBI-double to tie the game. However, two Ringgold errors allowed the go-ahead run to score later in the inning.
The Tigers put two runners on in the top of the seventh, but left both stranded.
Norman went 2 for 4 to account for Ringgold's other hits in the game.
Haggard struck out 10 batters in five innings, while giving up just one earned run on four hits. Deven Black and Philip Johnson combined to pitch the sixth.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.