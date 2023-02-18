Ringgold Tigers

In what has become an annual tradition in the past few seasons, the Ringgold Tigers traveled to the greater Savannah area this weekend to open the 2023 baseball season.

The Blue-and-White split a pair of games against a pair of Class 6A teams Friday night at South Effingham High School and will conclude the south Georgia swing with a game against Class 7A North Gwinnett Saturday morning at Richmond Hill High School.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

