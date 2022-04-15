The Ringgold Tigers scored in every single inning on Friday as they run-ruled North Murray, 12-2, in six innings in Chatsworth.
Brody Gann had an RBI-double in the second inning, while Dre Morris came through with a huge two-out, three-run double in the third.
Ross Norman added an RBI-single in the fourth and Dawsyn Ware drove in a run with a single in the fifth, while two additional runs scored that same inning on passed balls.
Connor Christopher had a triple for the Tigers and Sam Crew doubled as one of his two hits. Norman, Gann, Ware and Brady Hermann also had two hits apiece for Ringgold. Ware collected two RBIs, while Hermann and Mason Parker each had one.
Hudson Chandler pitched the first three innings and allowed two runs, both earned, on three hits and a walk with one strikeout. Deven Black pitched two hitless, scoreless innings of relief with one walk and one strikeout before Crew came on to pitch in the sixth.
Ringgold (15-12 overall) assumed control of second place in the Region 6-AAA standings after their win and LFO's loss to Coahulla Creek. The Tigers are now 10-3 in region play with three games remaining, while the Warriors and Sonoraville are both 9-4. Coahulla Creek is one game out of the final playoff spot at 8-5.
The Tigers will host the Mountaineers on Tuesday to end the two-game series before an enormous pair of games against LFO to close out the regular season at the end of next week. The first game will be in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday before the Warriors come to Bill Womack Field on Friday.
Rockmart has already clinched the region championship.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.