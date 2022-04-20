The Ringgold Tigers got a combined no-hitter from Isaac King and Hudson Chandler on Tuesday night as they scored a 10-0 home win over North Murray at Bill Womack Field.
King pitched the first three innings, walking three batters and striking out five, while Chandler tossed two scoreless innings.
There were plenty of offensive stars to go around. Mason Parker was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Robbie Bates had one hit and drove in two runs. Ross Norman doubled, scored twice and had an RBI, while Brady Hermann and Brody Gann each had one hit and one RBI.
King helped himself with a hit and scored twice. Mason Burt also crossed the plate twice, while Dre Morris and Ethan Vineyard scored one run apiece.
Ringgold (16-12, 11-3) will begin its final two-game series of the regular season later this week. They will play at LFO on Thursday before hosting the Warriors on Friday.
After Tuesday's region action, Ringgold finds itself in second place in the 6-AAA standings by one full game over Sonoraville (10-4).
LFO and Coahulla Creek are both 9-5, but the Colts now have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Warriors as they swept both games. Sonoraville will also play a two-game series this week against Coahulla Creek, while Rockmart (13-1) has already clinched the region title.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.