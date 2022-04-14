The Ringgold Tigers went on the road and needed nine innings to finally defeat Adairsville, 8-4, in a Region 6-AAA game on Thursday.
The Tigers collected 15 hits and drew four walks, but found themselves tied 4-4 after the home team scored three times in the bottom of the sixth.
Both teams put runners at first and second in the seventh, but were unable to score, while both teams had a runner reach base in the eighth. Adairsville's runner was erased by a timely double play from Ringgold.
However, the top of the ninth begin with a walk by Connor Christopher, a sacrifice bunt by Brady Hermann and an RBI-single from Mason Parker to put Ringgold in the lead.
Ross Norman followed up with an RBI-double and Ty Gilbert drew a walk before taking second without a throw shortly thereafter. Then with two outs, Dre Morris delivered a clutch two-run single to increase Ringgold's lead to four.
Mason Burt retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to record the victory in relief. He pitched 2.2 innings of no-hit ball, walking two and striking out four.
Robbie Bates got the start and went 6.1 innings. He allowed four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts, while none of the four runs he allowed were earned.
Parker was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Norman doubled twice and drove in two runs. Sam Crew had a double as one of his two hits and he also collected an RBI. Brody Gann and Dawsyn Ware were each 2 for 4 at the plate with Hermann also knocking in a run.
Ringgold (14-12, 9-3) will head to Chatsworth on Friday to face North Murray in the first game of a two-game series. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.