The Ringgold Tigers wrapped up the non-region portion of the schedule on Friday night with a road trip to Kennesaw to face the Harrison Hoyas.
The Tigers picked up three runs in the top of the second inning, but the lead would not hold as Harrison used a couple of big innings late to post a 12-5 victory.
Ringgold opened the second inning with Dre Morris drawing a walk before Connor Christopher came through with a single. Morris raced home on an error and Christopher scored on a groundout off the bat of Brady Hermann. Later, following a Ty Gilbert single, Robbie Bates scampered home on the Hoyas' second error of the inning.
Ross Norman delivered an RBI-double in the fifth for Ringgold, while Gilbert doubled and scored on an error in the sixth to complete the scoring for the Tigers.
Norman and Gilbert each had two hits, while Dawson Ware singled and stole a base.
Bates pitched 3.1 innings and allowed eight earned runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout. Hudson Chandler allowed three earned runs on five hits in 1.2 innings of work. He struck out one batter, while Devan Black pitched one inning of relief, allowing an earned run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Ringgold (3-8) will open region play next week with a home game against Sonoraville on Tuesday before a rematch in Gordon County on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.