The Ringgold Tigers stayed in a tie for first place with county rival LFO atop the 6-AAA standings with a 9-8 win at Sonoraville on Monday.
Ringgold scored five times in the top of the first, three on Eli Norris' bases-clearing double, and were cruising with a 9-1 lead when the Phoenix came storming back.
The home team scored four in the fifth, three in the sixth and put the tying run on first base in the seventh before Mason Parker finally slammed the door shut.
Parker earned a save with two strikeouts in one inning of relief. He also allowed one hit. Hudson Chandler surrendered three runs - all unearned - on two hits in one inning of work. He struck out one batter, while Kenyon Ransom picked up the win after five innings as the starter. He allowed five earned runs and struck out six .
Norris finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, a single and five RBIs. Sam Mills and Dre Morris had two hits each, including one double. Ransom also added a double, while Parker, Morris, Austin McMahan and McCain Mangum had one RBI apiece. Mangum's came courtesy of a solo homer.
Ringgold (8-5, 3-0) will head to Chatsworth on Monday for a 5:55 p.m. region game at Murray County.