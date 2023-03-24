Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to post a 6-4 home victory over Bremen on Thursday night and sweep the two-game Region 6-AAA series.

Bremen put the Tigers behind the eight-ball with four runs in the top of the third inning. However, Ringgold answered with four in the bottom of the fifth before tacking on two insurance runs in the sixth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

