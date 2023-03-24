The Ringgold Tigers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to post a 6-4 home victory over Bremen on Thursday night and sweep the two-game Region 6-AAA series.
Bremen put the Tigers behind the eight-ball with four runs in the top of the third inning. However, Ringgold answered with four in the bottom of the fifth before tacking on two insurance runs in the sixth.
The fifth inning included an RBI-double by Aiden Hickman and an RBI-single by Ty Gilbert, which bookended a two-run homer by Cade Tankersley.
Hickman added an RBI-single an inning later to put the Tigers in the lead and Sebastian Haggard drew a bases-loaded walk to cap the scoring.
Bremen put runners at first and second base with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Haggard recorded his seventh and final strikeout to seal the complete-game victory. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits with a pair of walks.
Brady Hermann was 2 for 3 with a run scored and a pair of stolen bases. Hickman also had two hits, while Ross Norman scored twice.
Ringgold (13-5, 2-0) will put a four-game winning streak on the line when they travel to LFO on Friday to begin a two-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.