The LFO Warriors took the field in Ringgold on Friday night knowing two things had to happen for them to make the state playoffs.
First, they had to beat the Tigers, and then they would still need help in the form of a Sonoraville victory over Coahulla Creek.
However, Ringgold had something to play for as well.
A victory over the Warriors would ensure the Tigers of the No. 2 seed in Region 6-AAA and guarantee a home playoff series in the first round.
And when all the dust had settled, it was the Blue-and-White defending their home turf.
Down 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers scored twice to tie up the ball game before adding two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 5-3 victory and earn at least two more games at Bill Womack Field.
Donnie Brown drove in Eli Walker with an RBI-single to stake LFO to a first-inning lead, only to see Ringgold tie things up in the bottom of the third as Brady Hermann came through with an RBI-hit to plate Dawsyn Ware.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning and scored twice on two different wild pitches to take the lead.
But their lead wouldn't last very long. In the bottom of the fifth, Ross Norman singled and, following an error, Sam Crew ripped a two-run double to bring in the tying runs.
Ringgold took the lead for good one inning later. Dre Morris led off the frame with a double and was bunted to third by Ware before scoring on a Connor Christopher single. Christopher moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hermann before scoring on a RBI-double by Mason Parker.
LFO used a walk to put a runner on base with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Parker would slam the door shut and seal the victory.
Crew finished 2 for 3, while Ware added a single and scored a run.
Norman pitched four innings of three-hit ball, giving up two earned runs. He walked three and struck out seven. Sebastian Haggard allowed one hit in two innings of relief, while Parker struck out two and walked one in the seventh.
Dylan Blankenship pitched 3.2 innings for LFO, allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Tanner Mantooth pitched the rest of the way. He surrendered two earned runs on five hits and struck out three in 2.1 innings.
Mantooth, along with Peyton Tipton and Jacob Gregg, also had singles for the Warriors (16-11, 9-7).
Ringgold (18-12 overall) finished 13-3 in region play and will take an eight-game winning streak into the first round of the playoffs. There, the Tigers will face Hart County (14-12), the No. 3 seed from Region 8.
Rockmart will be the No. 1 seed out of the region and will host Stephens County in the first round, while No. 3-seed Sonoraville and No. 4-seed Coahulla Creek will play at Oconee County and Franklin County, respectively.
Dates and times for the best-of-three series were not known as of press time.