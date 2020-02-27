After an 0-3 start to the season, the Ringgold Tigers have won three of their last four ball games. Win No. 3 came Thursday on the road as the Tigers got past the Blue Devils of Model, 5-4, in eight innings.
Ringgold (3-4) scored three times in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Two of those runs came in on a two-run single by Mason Parker.
The Tigers would take a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Model would use two singles and a Ringgold error to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, however, Kyle White led off with a single, took second on a passed ball and stole third before racing home on a sacrifice fly by Parker, who finished with two hits and four RBIs on the night.
The Blue Devils would put the tying run on base to lead off the bottom of the eighth, but pitcher McCain Mangum would set down the next three batters in order to seal the victory.
Mangum threw three innings of relief. He gave up one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts to earn the win. Kenyon Ransom started on the mound for Ringgold, while Eli Norris and Colin Mountjoy also pitched in relief. The four Tiger pitchers combine to allow two earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.
Taylor Pease was 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Mangum also had two hits and crossed the plate once.
Ringgold will participate in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic at LFO High School on Saturday. They will take on Northwest Whitfield at 1:30 p.m. before both teams make the short drive to Tunnel Hill for another game at 6.