Ringgold Tigers

The LaFayette Ramblers battled Region 6-AAA frontrunner Ringgold for five scoreless innings on Thursday night. However, the Blue-and-White finally broke through with seven runs in the sixth inning before adding five in the seventh to finish off a 12-0 win.

Sebastian Haggard's solo homer on the first pitch of the sixth inning broke the ice for Ringgold, while the other six runs included a two-run double by Ross Norman, a two-run triple by Aiden Hickman, an RBI-double by Conner Christopher and an RBI-single by Cade Tankersley.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In