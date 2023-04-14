The LaFayette Ramblers battled Region 6-AAA frontrunner Ringgold for five scoreless innings on Thursday night. However, the Blue-and-White finally broke through with seven runs in the sixth inning before adding five in the seventh to finish off a 12-0 win.
Sebastian Haggard's solo homer on the first pitch of the sixth inning broke the ice for Ringgold, while the other six runs included a two-run double by Ross Norman, a two-run triple by Aiden Hickman, an RBI-double by Conner Christopher and an RBI-single by Cade Tankersley.
The Tigers' seventh-inning outburst began with a sacrifice fly by Norman and featured an RBI-single by Haggard and Christopher's second RBI-double of the game. The two other runs scored on an error.
Hickman and Haggard each had four hits and two RBIs, while Christopher had three hits and two RBIs. Tankersley finished 2 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored and Ryder Fairchild was credited with two RBIs.
Jackson Black worked five innings and allowed three hits with four strikeouts. Deven Black gave up two hits in two innings. He also fanned four hitters as the Tigers made it 14 wins in a row.
Nick Adams had a double for LaFayette, while Isaiah McKenzie, Zain Smith, Jathan Harding and Brennon Beavers each had a single.
Beavers pitched the first 5.2 innings, walking three and striking out three. Kort Brown walked two batters and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief.
LaFayette (7-19, 0-12) will travel to Ridgeland on Tuesday to start a region series against the Panthers. That series and the regular season will conclude Thursday against Ridgeland back at Chris Jones Field.
Meanwhile, Ringgold (23-5, 12-0) will host Gordon Lee on Tuesday in Game 1 of a two-game series that is set to conclude next Thursday. The series will likely decide the regular season champion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.