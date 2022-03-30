The Ringgold Tigers, who sat at 3-9 after dropping their first region game of the year to Sonoraville back on March 15, have fought all the way back to even their record at 9-9 overall following Tuesday's 9-5 home win over Coahulla Creek.
Ringgold trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when it erupted for six runs to help extend its winning streak to six games. The big inning included five singles, two walks and one very costly Colt error that allowed two runs to score.
Ross Norman was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Mason Parker had two hits and drove in one. Connor Christopher had a double as one of his two hits with a run scored. Dre Morris doubled and scored twice, while Brady Hermann picked up an RBI.
Sebastian Haggard recorded the victory with 5.1 innings of work. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and four walks, but finished with six strikeouts. Mason Burt walked two and struck out one, allowing one unearned run in two-thirds of an inning of relief before Parker recorded the save. He struck out two in one hitless inning out of the bullpen.
Ringgold (6-1 in region) will travel to Varnell on Thursday for a rematch with the Colts before they host Region 6-AAA leader Rockmart on Friday in the first of a two-game series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.