After a tough 0-3 start to the season, the Ringgold Tigers have rediscovered their roar.
The Blue-and-White extended its winning streak to five games with a pair of victories over Northwest Whitfield on Saturday, 7-1 and 5-2.
Ringgold 7, Northwest 1
In the first matchup of the day, Ringgold got three hits, including a double, and three RBIs from Sam Mills as they beat the Bruins in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic at LFO High School.
Kyle White had two of the Tigers' seven hits. He also scored twice and drove in a run. Mason Parker doubled and scored once. Kenyon Ransom had a hit and scored, while Brayden Broome crossed the plate twice and drew three walks in the game.
Colin Mountjoy struck out seven batters in four innings on the mound. He allowed just one earned run on two hits and one walk. Eli Norris pitched two innings in relief. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out one batter.
Ringgold 5, Northwest 2
Saturday evening in Tunnel Hill, the Tigers put up three runs in the second inning and added two more in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead before the Bruins scored two runs in the home half of the sixth inning.
Parker was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk. White had a hit, an RBI and scored once. Mountjoy collected a double in the victory. Ransom and Dylan Wright each had a single and scored one run, while Austin McMahan had a hit, a run and drew two walks.
The Tigers used four pitchers. Robbie Bates got the start while Isaac King, Hudson Chandler and Parker all pitched. Chandler picked up the victory with Parker getting the save. Those four combined to surrender just six hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts. Both runs they allowed were earned.
Ringgold (6-4) will entertain Model on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.