The Ringgold Tigers and the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes combined to score eight runs in the last two-and-a-half innings on Wednesday. However, it was the home team scoring last as they pulled out a wild 5-4 victory over the Tigers in a non-region game.
Ringgold took a 1-0 lead as Connor Christopher delivered a two-out RBI-single in the first inning and that would be all the scoring until the bottom of the fifth when the Canes used two singles, two errors, a passed ball and two walks to plate three runs.
Ringgold went into the seventh inning still trailing 3-1, but Christopher was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Then, after a strikeout, Brady Hermann and Sebastian Haggard drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Aiden Hickman came through with an RBI-single and, following the second out of the inning, Mason Parker and Ross Norman were issued consecutive walks with the bases loaded to put the Tigers back in front by one.
Unfortunately for the visitors, they were unable to hold on to the lead as Cartersville pushed across two runs without the benefit of a hit to win the game.
Norman pitched the first 4.2 innings and gave up three unearned runs on three hits and five walks. He finished with seven strikeouts. Mason Burt threw the last two innings. He did not allow a hit, but walked three batters and both runs he surrendered were unearned. He struck out two batters during his time on the mound.
Ringgold (3-7) will play another non-region game Friday against Harrison in Kennesaw. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.