With one game left in the regular season, there is still very much at stake for four teams in Region 6-AAA.
Ringgold, Sonoraville, Coahulla Creek and LFO are all still in play for state tournament berths, while a first-round home playoff series is also on the line going into Friday.
In Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday night, the Ringgold Tigers put up three runs in the top of the seventh inning to foil a comeback attempt by LFO and beat the Warriors 6-3, while Sonoraville handled Coahulla Creek, 11-1, in Calhoun.
Friday night, Ringgold will host LFO, while Coahulla Creek will entertain Sonoraville.
Ringgold (12-3 in region) holds a one-game lead over Sonoraville (11-4). Those two teams split in the regular season. The Phoenix beat the Tigers, 12-1, in Ringgold, before the Tigers picked up a 5-1 victory in Calhoun in the rematch.
If Ringgold can beat LFO on Friday, the Tigers would earn the No. 2 seed in the region and would be at home for the first round of the playoffs.
Regardless of the outcome of the game, Ringgold, along with Sonoraville, have already clinched spots in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, LFO and Coahulla Creek are tied at 9-6 in the region with the Colts holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, having swept the Warriors in two recent games, 3-2 and 4-0.
The Warriors must defeat Ringgold on Friday and have Coahulla Creek lose to Sonoraville in order to make the playoffs.
Thursday's game saw LFO (16-10 overall) fall behind 3-0 going into the top of the fifth inning. However, the Warriors put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth and added a solo run in the sixth to tie things up.
LFO loaded the bases in the fifth on a single, an error and a walk before back-to-back RBI-groundouts by Tanner Mantooth and Eli Walker. Then in the sixth, Dylan Blankenship was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Grayden Johnson came all the way around to score on an RBI-double by Jacob Gregg.
Ringgold issued an intentional walk to load the bases with two outs and got a timely force out at third to escape the inning without further damage.
The top of the seventh began with Mason Parker and Ross Norman each singling, while a stolen base by Parker put runners on the corners. Ty Gilbert delivered a sacrifice fly to regain the lead for the Tigers with Norman making it all the way to third on the play. He scored moments later on a sacrifice fly by Sam Crew.
Brody Gann reached on an error to keep the inning going and courtesy runner Isaac King came racing home on a clutch RBI-double by Dre Morris in what would be the final run of the game.
The Warriors got a one-out single off the bat of Donnie Brown in their final at-bat, but the Tigers (17-12) ended the game on a 6-4-3 double play to extend their winning streak to seven straight games.
Crew recorded three RBIs on the night. Parker went 2 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Connor Christopher also had a double, while Dawsyn Ware picked up an RBI.
Robbie Bates got the victory with 5.1 innings of five-hit ball. Only one of the runs he allowed was earned and he finished with two walks and three strikeouts. Mason Burt pitched the final 1.2 innings to record the save. He did not allow a run and gave up just one hit and one walk, while finishing with two strikeouts.
Gregg went 2 for 3 for the Warriors, while Blankenship, Will Carroll and Carson Goff also had singles.
Carroll pitched six innings, but got no decision. He gave up two earned runs on four hits, walking five and striking out two. Mantooth pitched one inning of relief, but took the loss. He allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Friday's regular season finale at Bill Womack Field will begin at 5:55 p.m.