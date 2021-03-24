McCain Mangum struck out nine batters in five innings and the Ringgold Tigers rolled to a 10-0 victory over Murray County Tuesday night in Chatsworth.
Mangum allowed just three hits and two walks and helped himself with one hit and one RBI in the Region 6-AAA victory.
Kenyon Ransom was the hitting star of the night as he went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Ransom scored twice and knocked in two runs. Mason Parker had a double and scored three times, while Colin Mountjoy had one hit and one RBI.
Ringgold (9-5, 4-0) will play at LaFayette on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before they host the Ramblers on Friday night at 5:55.