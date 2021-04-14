The Ringgold Tigers, who climbed to No. 3 in the Class AAA state rankings earlier on Tuesday, scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning later that night to bowl over Adairsville, 10-0, in Bartow County.
The big inning included a two-run single by Mason Parker. Ross Norman also knocked in a pair of runs with a pair of hits and McCain Mangum went 2 for 3 with a double and scored twice. Colin Mountjoy, Kenyon Ransom and Eli Norris had one RBI apiece.
Ransom earned another victory on the hill as he allowed just one hit in four innings of work. He struck out five batters and gave up just one walk. Norris pitched an inning out of the bullpen and struck out two batters.
The Tigers (18-6 overall), will host Adairsville on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. as they look to go 11-0 in region play.